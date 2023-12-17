Azerbaijan Takes the Lead in Digital Communication and Social Media

Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) continues to make great strides in digital communication and social media, positioning itself as a leader in the field. The NOC recently organized the 3rd Regional Workshop on Digital Communication and Social Media alongside the Association of National Olympic Committees (NOCA) and the European Olympic Committees (EOC). This initiative aimed to establish a platform for NOCs from Europe, Asia, and Africa to collaborate and exchange best practices in preparation for upcoming Olympic Games.

During the workshop, 17 NOC representatives gathered in Lausanne to discuss the latest trends and experiences in digital communication and social media. Mehman Karimov, Head of the International Programmes Department, and Tahir Tahirli, Executive Director of DMS-Azerbaijan, represented Azerbaijan’s NOC. The participants were also joined specialist companies such as ATOS, N3XT Sports, and JTA, who shared their expertise and provided valuable insights.

The two-day workshop covered various topics, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for content creation and productivity, data analytics, and the digital challenges faced during the Olympic Games. Furthermore, the workshop emphasized best practices and lessons learned from previous events such as the European Games, Asian Games, and European Youth Olympic Festival. Additionally, there were discussions on utilizing social media platforms effectively for the benefit of athletes.

Azerbaijan played a pivotal role throughout the workshop, showcasing its commitment to digital communication and social media. The country has a rich Olympic history, having won a total of 49 medals, all at the Summer Games. Some notable Azerbaijani Olympic champions include Zemfira Meftahatdinova in shooting, Namig Abdullayev in freestyle wrestling, and Radik Isayev in taekwondo.

As Azerbaijan looks towards the future, it continues to prioritize the development of digital communication and social media strategies. With the knowledge gained from this workshop, Azerbaijan’s NOC is well-positioned to enhance its digital presence and engage a larger global audience in the forthcoming Olympic Games.