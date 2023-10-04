Actor Laurence Fox Arrested on Suspicions of Conspiring to Commit Criminal Damage to ULEZ Cameras

Actor turned political activist Laurence Fox has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) cameras. Fox, who is the leader of the Reclaim Party, announced in a social media video that his home was being searched police officers.

The Reclaim Party posted on X, formerly Twitter, stating that Fox’s house was being searched the police. The accompanying video showed Fox sitting on his sofa, surrounded police officers. In the video, he expressed his concern about what he called a “surveillance state”.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a 45-year-old man had been arrested for conspiring to damage ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offenses. The arrest took place in Stockwell, and the suspect remains in custody at a South London police station.

Sources:

– ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) cameras: Automated cameras used to monitor compliance with low emission standards in certain areas.

– The Reclaim Party: A political party founded Laurence Fox.

Note: Original article and source have not been provided.