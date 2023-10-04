Actor and Reclaim Party Leader Laurence Fox Arrested on Suspicion of Conspiring to Commit Criminal Damage

Actor and political activist Laurence Fox, known for his role in “Lewis” and as the leader of the Reclaim Party, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) cameras. The news of Fox’s arrest was shared in a social media video where he revealed that police officers were searching his home.

In a video posted on social media, Fox can be seen sitting on his sofa, surrounded police officers. He expresses his frustrations with what he calls a “surveillance state” and criticizes the increasing presence of cameras. Fox’s videos were accompanied a post from the Reclaim Party, stating that his house was being searched the police.

A spokesperson for the police later confirmed the arrest, stating that a 45-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offenses. The arrest took place in Stockwell, and Fox remains in custody at a South London police station.

