2023’s Hottest Beauty Trends: Influencer Insights

Summary: The beauty trends of 2023 were greatly influenced TikTok, where a new generation of influencers thrived and launched their careers. Lauren Wolfe, a prominent beauty and lifestyle creator, shared her favorite beauty products, makeup essentials, and the trends she loved in 2023. As winter approaches, she also discussed her skincare and makeup routine adjustments to combat dryness and breakouts. Looking forward to 2024, Wolfe expressed her desire for more glossed dark lips, side parts, and fun variations of slicked-back hairstyles.

In 2023, the beauty industry witnessed a wave of trends that owed their popularity to TikTok’s virality. The platform became a breeding ground for a new breed of influencers, among them Lauren Wolfe. Based in New York City, she quickly garnered over one million followers who resonated with her beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content.

During the festive season, Wolfe teamed up with Burt’s Bees to share her top picks from the brand’s holiday lineup. Among her favorites was the Hand Cream Trio Holiday Gift Set, which she praised for its delightful scents and highly moisturizing formula. The mini-sized creams were also a plus, making it convenient to have one in every bag. Wolfe also expressed her long-standing admiration for Burt’s Bees lip balms and lip color products. In particular, she highlighted the Burt’s Bees Mistletoe Kiss Holiday Gift Set, featuring a Pomegranate Lip Balm, Tinted Lip Balm in Hibiscus, and Lip Shimmer in Peony.

When it comes to makeup essentials, Wolfe always keeps three trusted items in her bag. Her go-to lip product is the Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Red Dahlia, which she has been using for more than a decade. She also relies on a Rare Beauty Lip Liner and the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer for a flawless finish.

With the arrival of winter, Wolfe adapts her skincare routine to combat dryness and breakouts. Struggling with dry skin and occasional breakouts, she seeks products that provide hydration without clogging her pores. Her winter must-have is Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream for overnight rejuvenation. For blemishes, she relies on Hero Pimple Patches. Additionally, she indulges herself with HydraFacials for extra nourishment.

During the previous year, Wolfe favored makeup trends that exuded freshness and natural beauty. The latte makeup trend particularly caught her attention, featuring brown tones that accentuate warmth and provide a year-round summer glow. She also appreciated the focus on small, impactful habits that result in lasting changes, such as the idea of eating vegetables first, followed protein and carbs, to regulate glucose levels.

Looking ahead to 2024, Wolfe expressed her love for dark neutral, highly glossy lips, predicting they will remain popular. She also anticipated a rise in side parts as a trendy hairstyle choice. Moreover, she hoped to see more creative interpretations of slicked-back styles, as this versatile hairstyle had been a summer staple for her.

As the beauty world evolves, influencers like Lauren Wolfe continue to shape trends and inspire millions with their insights and recommendations. Subscribe to Bustle’s newsletter for more updates on beauty, relationships, and everything TikTok-related.