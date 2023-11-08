Sony Pictures Television Studios Promotes Lauren Stein to Head of Creative

Sony Pictures Television Studios has announced the promotion of Lauren Stein to the position of Head of Creative. In her new role, Stein will have oversight of drama and comedy development, TriStar Television, international co-productions, and current programming for series in their first year of production. This move comes after the departure of Jason Clodfelter, former Co-President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, who took on the role of President of Television at Legendary.

With this promotion, Stein will now report directly to Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. Pope expressed her confidence in Stein, describing her as a passionate and collaborative leader with an impeccable taste for quality content. She praised Stein for her contribution to the discovery and development of some of the studio’s most successful drama series.

Stein’s track record as EVP of Drama Development since 2017 speaks for itself. She has played a vital role in the production and development of hit shows like “The Boys,” “The Good Doctor,” and “The Night Agent,” among others. Recent additions to her list of accomplishments include the highly popular series “The Night Agent,” which secured the sixth spot on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 list and reached the number one position in 87 countries. Additionally, “Goosebumps” became Disney Branded Television’s most-watched season premiere of the year.

This promotion marks the third time Stein and Pope have worked together. They previously collaborated at Chernin Entertainment and NBC/UMS. Stein’s extensive experience in the television industry includes positions at Chernin Entertainment, Universal Media Studios, and NBC.

Overall, Stein’s promotion to Head of Creative showcases Sony Pictures Television Studios’ commitment to cultivating and nurturing top talent within the industry. With her exceptional leadership qualities, Stein is poised to make a significant impact in her expanded role.

