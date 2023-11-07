Sony Pictures Television Studios Names Lauren Stein as Head of Creative

Sony Pictures Television Studios has announced the promotion of Lauren Stein to the role of Head of Creative. In this newly created position, Stein will oversee drama and comedy development, TriStar Television, international co-productions, and current programming on series in their first year of production. Stein will report to Katherine Pope, the President of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Stein’s promotion comes after the departure of Jason Clodfelter, the former Co-President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, who now serves as the President of Television at Legendary. With this move, Sony Pictures Television Studios aims to reinstate a creative executive layer and further strengthen the studio’s leadership team.

Having previously led the studio’s drama team, Stein brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. She is known for her passion, taste, drive, and gift for collaboration. Stein has been instrumental in discovering and developing some of the studio’s biggest drama series, including popular hits like The Boys, The Good Doctor, and Goosebumps. She has also played a crucial role in the development of upcoming series such as Obliterated at Netflix, Dark Matter at Apple, and a new Vince Gilligan series at Apple.

This is not the first time Stein and Pope have worked together. They previously collaborated at Chernin Entertainment and NBC/UMS. Stein joined SPT eight years ago from Chernin Entertainment, where she held the position of Senior Vice President of Drama Development. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Drama Programming at Universal Media Studios.

With her extensive expertise and dedication to pushing boundaries in television, Lauren Stein’s promotion to Head of Creative signals Sony Pictures Television Studios’ commitment to delivering innovative and compelling content to audiences worldwide.

FAQ

1. What is Lauren Stein’s new role at Sony Pictures Television Studios?

As the newly appointed Head of Creative, Lauren Stein will oversee drama and comedy development, TriStar Television, international co-productions, and current programming on series in their first year of production.

2. Who will Lauren Stein report to in her new role?

Lauren Stein will report to Katherine Pope, the President of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

3. What are some of the notable series that Lauren Stein has been involved in?

Lauren Stein has been instrumental in the development and production of popular series such as The Boys, The Good Doctor, and Goosebumps. She has also played a key role in upcoming series like Obliterated at Netflix and Dark Matter at Apple.

4. How long has Lauren Stein been with Sony Pictures Television Studios?

Lauren Stein joined Sony Pictures Television Studios eight years ago and has since made significant contributions to the studio’s success.

5. Have Lauren Stein and Katherine Pope worked together before?

Yes, Lauren Stein and Katherine Pope have previously collaborated at Chernin Entertainment and NBC/UMS before reuniting at Sony Pictures Television Studios.