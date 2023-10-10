New Love Island Couple Laura Woods and Adam Collard Share Intimate Pics

Sports presenter Laura Woods has sparked excitement among fans after sharing intimate pictures of her new love interest, Adam Collard. The saucy snaps, which showed the couple kissing and a shirtless Adam, were quickly deleted from Laura’s social media account, leaving fans wondering whether it was an accidental upload or a change of heart about going public with their relationship.

Speculations about the couple’s romance had been circulating for the past month, with secret dates raising fans’ curiosity. However, these pictures confirm that their relationship has rapidly blossomed. In one photo, Adam can be seen snuggling with a dog on a giant beanbag while wearing only his boxers. Another snap captures Laura giving him a kiss while lying on top of him, with Adam holding the pup in his arms.

The pair also posed together cozily on a sofa, with Adam resting his head on Laura’s chest while she wrapped her arm around him. While Laura has not commented publicly on her new relationship, Adam shared his first official picture of them together, showing a smiling him while Laura affectionately kisses his head.

Reports about Laura and Adam dating first surfaced last month when they were spotted on low-key dates. Their romantic getaway to Cornwall further fueled speculation. Additionally, Adam recently attended one of Laura’s presenting gigs, demonstrating his support for her.

Laura is a well-known sports presenter, while Adam rose to fame as a contestant on Love Island. During his time on the show in 2018, he was paired with Zara McDermott but the relationship ended after eight months. Adam’s most recent celebrity relationship was with Lottie Moss, whom he met on Celebs Go Dating.

Sources: The Sun, The US Sun