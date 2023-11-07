Introducing TCL’s New 98″ TVs: Unveiling Innovative Technologies for an Immersive Viewing Experience

TCL, the Global Top 1 98″ TV Brand according to Omdia, recently launched two impressive TV models at the National Dealer Gathering event in Bali. The QD-Mini LED 4K TV 98C755 and 4K UHD GOOGLE TV 98P745 are set to revolutionize the way you enjoy your favorite shows and movies.

The QD-Mini LED 4K TV 98C755, TCL’s flagship product, combines two cutting-edge technologies: Quantum Dot and Mini LED. This powerful combination allows for a brightness level of up to 1600 nits and local dimming with 1344 points, delivering vivid images with breathtaking contrast. Not only does the QD-Mini LED 4K TV 98C755 support all HDR formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision IQ, but it also features the AiPQ processor 3.0, which optimizes content playback for a truly immersive viewing experience. With its Low Reflection Screen, this TV absorbs ambient light, minimizing glare and distractions.

If you’re looking for a top-quality TV with a massive screen size, the 4K UHD GOOGLE TV 98P745 is an excellent option. This 98″ Entry-Level TV offers a wide color gamut, displaying a broader range of colors for a more lifelike visual experience. It also supports HDR formats, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual:X, ensuring exceptional audio quality that fills the room. With complete connectivity options, such as HDMI 2.1, USB 3.0, and Bluetooth 5.0, this TV caters to all your entertainment needs.

The best part? Both the QD-Mini LED 4K TV 98C755 and the 4K UHD GOOGLE TV 98P745 come at affordable prices. The QD-Mini LED model is priced at Rp 74,999,000 and comes with a complimentary Premium Soundbar for a limited time. The 4K UHD GOOGLE TV is available for just Rp 53,499,000, making it the most cost-effective choice in its class.

To provide customers with peace of mind, TCL offers a 3-year warranty on these TVs, covering any manufacturing defects. You can find the QD-Mini LED TV 98C755 and 4K UHD GOOGLE TV 98P745 at TCL’s Flagship Store EDC PIK, Best, Electronic City, Courts, and TCL authorized retailers near you.

Discover the next level of home entertainment with TCL’s latest 98″ TVs. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and superior audio for a truly captivating viewing experience.

