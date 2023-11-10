New Frontiers in Space Exploration: SpaceX Sends Bacteria Boys’ Experiment to the ISS

SpaceX made history once again with the successful launch of its Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule on NASA’s 29th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The liftoff took place on Thursday evening at 8:28 p.m. EDT from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The primary objective of this mission is to deliver more than 6,500 pounds of crew supplies, equipment, and scientific experiments to the ISS.

This resupply mission holds a special significance as it includes a small science experiment conducted a team of five eighth-grade students from Pinecrest Academy Space Coast in Viera, self-nicknamed the “Bacteria Boys.” The experiment involves studying horseshoe crab blood to determine its ability to detect E. coli bacteria in microgravity.

NASA and SpaceX completed the launch readiness review on Wednesday, confirming that all systems were in optimal condition for the mission. Furthermore, SpaceX achieved another milestone as the first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket successfully landed at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after completing its second flight.

The successful launch of the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule marked yet another step forward in SpaceX’s commitment to advancing space exploration and collaboration with NASA. This partnership has enabled the transportation of vital supplies to the ISS, facilitating ongoing research and experiments conducted astronauts on board.

