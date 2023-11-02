New Era Begins for Latto with Record-Breaking Track and Collaborations on the Horizon

Atlanta-based rapper Latto is on cloud nine after her recent track with Jung Kook broke a Spotify record, becoming the fastest song to reach a billion streams. While the accomplishment has left her feeling “crazy,” it has also instilled a deep sense of gratitude. Latto believes that this achievement serves as a symbol of support from her late friend in the afterlife.

Latto, who recently faced the loss of a dear friend, emotionally shared her thoughts on the significance of the Spotify record. The rapper choked up as she discussed the connection she felt with her friend and the overwhelming emotions that come from seeing her work achieve such remarkable success.

Looking forward, Latto is excited about what the future holds. She expressed her eagerness to collaborate with Jung Kook on another hit, revealing that she already has something in the works that she believes would be a perfect fit for the BTS member. Latto’s enthusiasm extends beyond her musical partnership. She also shared her appreciation for Jung Kook’s dedicated fanbase, acknowledging the support and love they have shown her.

This milestone is just the beginning for Latto. She believes that it marks the start of a new era in her career. With her sights set on Asia, she hopes to bring her energetic performances to new audiences across the continent.

