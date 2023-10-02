The Importance of Streaming and Optimizing Revenue in the Music Industry

The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week started with a series of educational panels about the music industry, and one of the notable discussions was the “So you have a Million Streams… Now what?” panel. The panel featured artist-songwriters Lyanno and Miky Woodz, along with industry executives Emilio Morales and Enrique Marquez Paris. The conversation, moderated Billboard Latin’s senior charts and data analyst, Pamela Bustios, focused on how artists can maximize their songwriting and production revenue in the streaming era.

According to Lyanno and Woodz, streaming has played a significant role in the success of their music careers. They emphasized the importance of taking advantage of the digital era and reaching new audiences through streaming platforms.

One of the key recommendations from the panel was to discuss royalty splits upfront when entering a recording studio. Marquez Paris highlighted the importance of communicating with publishers about any new songs or works that come out of recording sessions. Publishers, he explained, can protect artists’ compositions and ensure proper compensation.

The panel also discouraged artists from buying fake streams. Morales explained that purchasing bots to inflate streaming numbers can damage an artist’s algorithm and potentially reach unintended territories. Instead, the panelists stressed the importance of consistency, hard work, and building a genuine fan base organically.

In terms of optimizing revenue, Lyanno emphasized the need to keep working and releasing more music and compositions. Woodz highlighted the significance of creating content that resonates with fans and maintains a strong connection with them.

The panel also briefly touched on the topic of creating music with artificial intelligence (AI). While acknowledging the pros and cons of using AI in music production, the panelists agreed that it ultimately depends on the artist, composer, or producer’s preferences and creative choices.

The 2023 Latin Music Week promises to be an exciting event, featuring various panels, Q&As, workshops, and showcases renowned artists such as Shakira, RBD, and Pedro Capó. It is a celebration of the Latin music industry, providing valuable insights and networking opportunities for professionals in the field.

Sources:

– Billboard