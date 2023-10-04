Latin Music Streams in the US Increase 22.2% YoY, Study Reveals

A recent study conducted Luminate has shown that Latin music releases had a significant increase in on-demand streams in the United States, reaching a total of 57.9 billion streams during the first 34 weeks of 2023. This represents a 22.2 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in the genre’s popularity.

The study focuses on the US market and highlights that Latin music has become the fifth-largest major genre in the country. It surpassed dance/electronic music in terms of stream volume but still ranks behind country music. The report also revealed that 40 percent of US-based listeners consume music in languages other than English.

Interestingly, despite the global popularity of K-pop, 26 percent of listeners in the US access music in Spanish, compared to only eight percent for Japanese, French, and seven percent for Korean. This suggests that Spanish-language music has a significant presence and influence among music fans.

The analysis further delves into the share of Spanish-language releases in the top-10,000 on-demand tracks in the US. It shows that the share of Spanish-language releases grew 2.14 percent YoY during the first 34 weeks of 2023, approaching eight percent. On the other hand, English-language releases saw a decline of 2.7 percent in their share within the same timeframe.

The study also revealed that Latin music superfans in the US spend approximately 30 percent more per month on various music-related activities compared to other superfans. This includes live event tickets, merchandise, streaming services, and physical music releases. A significant portion of Latin superfans reported spending more than half of their monthly music budget on concerts and festivals, with two-thirds of them planning to attend a live show in the next 12 months.

In terms of consumer behavior, the report highlights that 73 percent of Hispanic listeners use WhatsApp, which is 265 percent higher than the general population. In contrast, 31 percent of non-Hispanic listeners use WhatsApp, which is 55 percent higher than the general population. This indicates the importance of WhatsApp as a communication tool among Hispanic music listeners.

In recent months, Latin music’s growth in the US has been evident from various sources. According to the RIAA, the genre generated $627 million in recorded revenues during the first half of 2023, representing a 15 percent YoY increase. Streaming platforms accounted for 98 percent of the revenue.

The NFL’s recent expansion of agreements with Latino media companies and the efforts of music businesses to establish a stronger presence in Latin American markets further highlight the growing popularity and influence of Latin music.

Sources: Luminate, RIAA