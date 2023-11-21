Alex Greenwich Sues Mark Latham for Defamation Over Offensive Social Media Post

An offensive social media post former NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has led to legal action as Sydney MP Alex Greenwich sues Latham for defamation. The comment, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on March 30, triggered a wave of “despicable homophobic and other abuse” against Greenwich. The independent MP for Sydney, who is gay, describes the tweet as “defamatory and homophobic.”

The case was not resolved at mediation and is expected to go to trial next year. Greenwich alleges that the post on X defamed him suggesting he is unfit for public office due to engaging in “disgusting sexual activities.” Additionally, he claims that Latham’s comments to The Daily Telegraph on April 1 also defamed him, characterizing him as “a disgusting human being who goes to schools to groom children to become homosexual.”

Lawyers for Latham argue that Greenwich has not met the threshold for serious harm required to bring a defamation claim. However, Greenwich’s legal team maintains that the abusive material unleashed Latham’s post, “a torrent of really despicable homophobic and other abuse,” clearly satisfies the serious harm requirement.

Latham aims to rely on a new public interest defense for his comments to The Daily Telegraph, but not for the post on X. He will argue that his post falls under the honest opinion defense and a specific type of qualified privilege in response to an attack.

This case highlights the legal implications of offensive social media posts and the potential harm they can cause to an individual’s reputation. It raises questions about the boundaries of free speech and the responsibility of individuals when expressing their opinions online.

FAQ

What is defamation?

Defamation refers to the act of making false statements about someone that harm their reputation.

What is the serious harm threshold?

In defamation cases, the serious harm threshold requires the claimant to demonstrate that the statement has caused or is likely to cause serious harm to their reputation.

What is the public interest defense?

The public interest defense allows individuals to make statements that may otherwise be considered defamatory if they are in the public interest and the statement is based on facts.

What is the honest opinion defense?

The honest opinion defense protects individuals who express their honest opinions, as long as those opinions are based on true facts and are not presented as statements of fact.