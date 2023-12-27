Latha Rajinikanth Breaks Her Silence on Cheating Case: “Price We Pay for Being Celebrities”

In a recent development, Latha Rajinikanth, wife of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has addressed the cheating case filed against her in connection with the Tamil film ‘Kochadaiiyaan’ after being granted bail a Bengaluru court. Latha vehemently denied the allegations and expressed her disappointment at the situation, mentioning that it is the “price we pay for being celebrities.”

Speaking to ANI, Latha Rajinikanth stated, “For me, this case is an unfortunate case of humiliation, harassment, and exploitation of a well-known person. It is disheartening that even a small issue can be blown out of proportion because of our celebrity status. I want to clarify that there is no fraudulence involved in this matter.”

The case was filed Chennai-based Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd, which claimed that Latha Rajinikanth had signed as a guarantor for a sum of ₹10 crore lent to Media One, one of the producers of the film. However, Latha asserted that she had no involvement in the finances and that the matter had already been settled between Media One and the concerned parties.

The Supreme Court had earlier restored the charges against Latha Rajinikanth in October, but it granted her liberty to file an application seeking discharge. The court made it clear that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case and encouraged the parties to resolve the issue through mediation.

Latha Rajinikanth’s bail was granted upon furnishing a ₹1 lakh personal bond and ₹25,000 in cash. The court also dispensed with the requirement of her physical presence unless necessary for the trial.

The incident draws attention to the challenges faced celebrities, who often find themselves embroiled in legal cases due to their public stature. Latha Rajinikanth’s case highlights the need to separate personal and professional matters and to approach such situations with a fair and unbiased perspective.