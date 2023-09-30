WhatsApp Beta Introduces Search Feature for ‘Updates’ Tab

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is reportedly developing a new search feature for its Updates tab. This feature will allow users to search for status updates, followed channels, and verified channels directly from the Updates tab, eliminating the need to navigate to the channel directory.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android has unveiled this upcoming search feature, as reported WABetaInfo. A screenshot shared WABetaInfo shows that Meta plans to include a search button in the top app bar, making it easier for users to search for specific status updates and verified channels.

This addition addresses a common concern among users who found it difficult to search for specific status updates after the introduction of the new Updates tab. The inclusion of a search option in this tab is seen as a positive response to user feedback.

The search feature will not only cover status updates but will also extend to searching for followed channels. This will be particularly useful for users who follow multiple channels and want a convenient way to locate a specific one.

Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to control the automatic removal of channel media from their devices. This feature facilitates the sharing of images, links, and other media channel owners.

In the upcoming update, WhatsApp is expected to provide users with four duration options for their status updates: 24 hours, 3 days, 1 week, and 2 weeks. This will give users more flexibility in deciding how long they want their status to be visible.

Sources: WABetaInfo