WhatsApp Testing Cross-Posting Feature for Instagram Stories

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to share their Status updates directly as Instagram Stories. This move is part of Meta’s ongoing efforts to streamline the cross-posting experience across its social media platforms. While WhatsApp already enables users to share their Status updates on Facebook Stories, this new feature will bring Instagram into the mix.

According to reports, the feature was discovered in the WhatsApp beta version 2.23.26.17 on Android. Once the feature is available, users will be able to share their WhatsApp Status as an Instagram Story without leaving the messaging app. Upon sharing a Status update, users will see an Instagram icon alongside the date and time of the post. The feature can be customized and controlled through the app’s settings. To use this feature, users will need to have both WhatsApp and Instagram installed on the same device and connect their Instagram account to WhatsApp.

Although an exact rollout date has not been announced, the inclusion of this feature in the beta version suggests that it will be available soon. This feature will undoubtedly be a convenient addition for users who often share updates on both WhatsApp and Instagram, eliminating the need to switch between apps.

In addition to this cross-posting feature, WhatsApp recently introduced pinned messages, allowing users to highlight important information within individual or group chats.

As Instagram continues to gain popularity as a social media platform, this new feature is likely to be well-received WhatsApp users. It remains to be seen how this integration between WhatsApp and Instagram will enhance the overall user experience, but it promises to make cross-posting Status updates much more seamless.

What are your thoughts on this upcoming feature? Do you see yourself using it to share your WhatsApp Status on Instagram Stories? Let us know in the comments below.