New Virtual Desktop Feature Enhances PC VR Gaming Performance, Quest 3 Support Improved

A recent update to Virtual Desktop has introduced a new feature that allows PC VR gamers topass SteamVR and enjoy higher performance in their games. This feature, called VirtualDesktopXR (VDXR), utilizes a highly optimized runtime thatpasses SteamVR and saves processing power. Developed Matthieu Bucchia, VDXR results in approximately 10% higher PC VR performance, according to Guy Godin, the creator of Virtual Desktop.

By choosing the VDXR option in the Virtual Desktop menu, users can use this new runtime for all OpenXR-based VR games. However, it’s important to note that SteamVR features are disabled when VDXR is in use. It’s also worth mentioning that games like Half-Life: Alyx, which are not based on OpenXR, cannot benefit from VDXR.

Additionally, the latest Virtual Desktop update brings improvements to support the Meta Quest 3 headset. Users can now enjoy higher quality AV1 codec, higher resolution (up to 4K), and a 120 Hz frame rate in all virtual environments. These enhancements are currently available for Nvidia 4000 and AMD 7000 series graphics cards.

Furthermore, the update includes improvements to PC VR game streaming. The maximum bit rate of the H.264+ codec has been increased from 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps, improving image clarity and streaming quality. Quest 2 and Quest Pro users will also benefit from improved Synchronous Spacewarp quality.

Other updates in this release include a fix for streaming VR games from the Rift Store flawlessly with Virtual Desktop and the promise of future multi-monitor support, which is highly anticipated users.

Overall, this Virtual Desktop update brings exciting new features and improvements that enhance the PC VR gaming experience and support for the Meta Quest 3 headset.

FAQ:

Q: What is VirtualDesktopXR (VDXR)?

A: VirtualDesktopXR (VDXR) is a highly optimized runtime thatpasses SteamVR and improves PC VR gaming performance approximately 10%.

Q: Which VR games can benefit from VDXR?

A: VR games based on OpenXR can benefit from VDXR. However, games that are not based on OpenXR, such as Half-Life: Alyx, cannot utilize or benefit from VDXR.

Q: What improvements were made to Meta Quest 3 support?

A: The latest update to Virtual Desktop improves Meta Quest 3 support allowing higher quality AV1 codec usage, higher resolution (up to 4K), and a 120 Hz frame rate in all virtual environments.

Q: Which graphics cards are compatible with the higher quality AV1 codec?

A: Nvidia 4000 and AMD 7000 series graphics cards are compatible with the higher quality AV1 codec.

Q: What improvements were made to PC VR game streaming?

A: The update increases the maximum bit rate of the H.264+ codec from 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps, improving image clarity and streaming quality. Quest 2 and Quest Pro users also benefit from improved Synchronous Spacewarp quality.

Q: What can users expect from future updates to Virtual Desktop?

A: Users can look forward to multi-monitor support, which is expected to be available later this year. This is a highly anticipated feature among Virtual Desktop users.