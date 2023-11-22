A New Wave of Cybercrime: Malware Spread Through LinkedIn Job Postings

With the rise of technology and the increasing reliance on online platforms for job hunting, cybercriminals have found a new way to target unsuspecting individuals. Police are now warning about a concerning trend where malware is being spread through fake job postings on popular professional networking site, LinkedIn.

The digital marketing sector and individuals with Facebook business accounts have been specifically targeted these cybercriminal groups, according to experts from cybersecurity company WithSecure. The malicious scheme starts with the victims receiving messages that redirect them to fraudulent job listings.

Once the unsuspecting individual clicks on the job posting, they are immediately redirected to a dangerous website that contains malware-infected “Google Drive” files. Unfortunately, downloading these files poses a significant risk as it allows cybercriminals to access the victim’s internet browser’s cookies and session data. With this information in hand, the criminals can exploit the stolen login credentials and other valuable personal information.

As this threat continues to grow, law enforcement agencies urge caution and vigilance when it comes to job offers from unfamiliar companies. It is crucial to double-check the legitimacy of the individuals you are dealing with and be skeptical of any offer that appears too good to be true.

FAQ:

Q: How can I protect myself from this LinkedIn malware scam?

A: To protect yourself, it is advised to be suspicious of job offers from unfamiliar companies. Double-check the identities of the individuals you are communicating with, and be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true.

Q: What happens if I download the malware-infected files?

A: Downloading the files can grant cybercriminals access to your internet browser’s cookies and session data, allowing them to steal login credentials and personal information.

Q: Are certain industries more susceptible to this scam?

A: According to experts, cybercriminals have primarily targeted individuals in the digital marketing sector and those with Facebook business accounts. However, it is important for everyone to remain cautious and vigilant, regardless of their industry.