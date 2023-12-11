Dodgers’ Sign Shohei Ohtani to Record Deal with Potential Tax Benefits

In a surprising move, the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a ten-year, $700MM contract with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While this record-setting deal initially raised concerns about the impact on the team’s payroll for luxury tax purposes, reported deferrals in Ohtani’s contract could significantly lessen the tax burden on the Dodgers.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Major League Baseball applies a discount to deferrals in luxury tax calculations. As “most of” Ohtani’s contract is expected to be deferred, it is projected that his deal, for luxury tax purposes, will be in the range of $40MM to $50MM. Although these figures are not final, they indicate a substantial alteration in the potential impact Ohtani will have on the Dodgers’ luxury tax bill over the next decade.

If Ohtani’s luxury tax hit for the 2024 season decreases to around $45MM, it would leave the Dodgers with additional financial flexibility. Their luxury tax payroll would be approximately $219MM, allowing the team to add up to $50MM and still fall below their previous year’s luxury tax payroll of $267MM.

This news is particularly significant for Dodgers fans, as the team has several areas to address in improving its roster. While the addition of Ohtani greatly enhances the lineup, pitching has been a concern. The Dodgers’ pitching staff ranked in the middle of the pack in 2023 and lacks a clear front-of-the-rotation arm. With Ohtani’s reduced luxury tax hit, the team can now be more aggressive in pursuing top-of-the-market options in free agency. Notable pitchers in the free agent market include Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Jordan Montgomery, among others.

In summary, the Dodgers’ acquisition of Shohei Ohtani brings both excitement and potential tax benefits. The reported deferrals in his contract could alleviate the burden on the team’s luxury tax payroll, allowing them to pursue additional roster improvements. With financial flexibility, the Dodgers can now pursue elite starting pitchers in free agency and strengthen their rotation heading into the 2024 season.