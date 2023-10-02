Late Night with Seth Meyers Returns with “A Closer Look” Segment

Late Night with Seth Meyers is set to make its highly anticipated return on NBC on Monday, October 2nd at 11:35 p.m. CST. Instead of interviewing A-List celebrities, Meyers will be dedicating the entire hour of the show to his popular segment, “A Closer Look,” where he dissects and analyzes trending news stories, primarily in the realm of politics.

Throughout the week, Late Night will also feature special guests such as Tracy Morgan, Chris Hayes, Nick Offerman, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Jungle, and David Byrne. Viewers who are eagerly waiting to watch the show without cable will have a few options.

For the premiere episode tonight, Late Night with Seth Meyers can be live-streamed on FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. These platforms both offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing viewers to watch the show for free before committing to any subscription. Additionally, for those who are willing to wait, new episodes can be streamed on Peacock the day after they premiere. Peacock also provides a free trial for new users.

FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are alternative options to basic cable, allowing users to watch their favorite TV shows and live events as they air on regular television. FuboTV is known for its sports-focused live streaming service, offering over 100 live TV channels in its standard package for $74.99 a month after the free trial. This includes popular channels such as ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. FuboTV also provides on-demand shows and movies, as well as the option to record favorite TV shows.

Similarly, DirecTV Stream offers a base package with a little over 75 live TV channels for $74.99 a month after the free trial. It also includes many of the same channels and features as FuboTV. Interested individuals can explore all of DirecTV Stream’s channel packages on their website.

In conclusion, Late Night with Seth Meyers returns with a focus on the “A Closer Look” segment, analyzing trending news stories. Viewers can watch the show without cable through platforms such as FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock, all of which offer free trials for new subscribers.

Definitions:

– “A Closer Look”: A segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers where trending news stories, especially in politics, are analyzed and discussed.

– FuboTV: A live streaming service that offers over 100 live TV channels, including sports channels.

– DirecTV Stream: An alternative to cable TV that provides live TV channels and features.

– Peacock: A streaming platform that offers a variety of TV shows and movies, including next-day streaming of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

