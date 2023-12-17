Up Late Expanding to New Locations Nationwide

Summary: Up Late, a popular late-night eatery in St. Louis, is set to open its second location in the city’s Delmar Loop area. Co-owner Nathan Wright announced that the new location will be ready to serve customers in early February, nearly a year after their first establishment opened in Southwest Garden. Alongside this expansion, Up Late is also planning to break into several new markets across the country.

Up Late, the brainchild of Nathan Wright and Jason Bockman, owner of Strange Donuts, has quickly become a local favorite since its inception. The success of their first location has prompted the decision to venture into new territories, beginning with the upcoming launch in the Delmar Loop.

While the exact details of the new locations remain undisclosed, it is clear that Up Late has its sights set on a nationwide expansion. This is an exciting development for the late-night food industry, as Up Late has managed to carve out a niche providing delicious and unique food options during the late hours.

Expanding into new markets will not only bring Up Late’s delectable offerings to a wider audience but also create job opportunities in various cities across the country. The unique partnership between Nathan Wright and Jason Bockman has proven to be a recipe for success, and their dedication to quality and innovation will surely make Up Late a sought-after destination in each new location.

Customers can expect the same level of excellence and creativity that Up Late has been known for in their first location. As they branch out, Up Late aims to capture the essence of each new city, incorporating local flavors and culinary traditions into their menu.

With the opening of their second location just weeks away and plans for expansion already underway, Up Late is poised to become a prominent player in the late-night dining scene on a national scale. Food enthusiasts across the country eagerly await the opportunity to experience Up Late’s delectable treats in their own cities.