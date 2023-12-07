Musician’s Estate with Serene Property Listed for $12 Million Following His Death

The late Gary Rossington, a founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, had a modest music studio on his 80-acre estate in Georgia, according to his wife Dale. Now, after Gary’s recent passing at the age of 71, his family is putting the property up for sale for $12 million. The estate, located in Milton, an affluent area near Atlanta, includes a private lake and has served as the Rossingtons’ home for the past three decades.

The property was gradually expanded over time, with the initial 7-acre parcel purchased for just over $1 million in 1997. As Gary was frequently touring, the convenient location near Atlanta allowed the couple to easily travel in and out of the city. Dale explained that they continued to acquire land surrounding their home over the years, eventually creating a 80-acre sanctuary for Gary.

The main house, built around 1991, boasts approximately 7,500 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, including a primary suite on the first floor. There is also a separate guesthouse with four bedrooms, two barns, and two docks on the lake. The property features a pool, billiard area, fireplace, and wet bar in the lower level, where Gary’s studio was situated. Dale revealed that Gary continued to play guitar until his final days.

Recently, the family built a cedar-walled vault with a dehumidifier to house Gary’s impressive collection of 65 guitars and 20 to 30 amplifiers, which are not included in the sale of the property. Although the Rossingtons also owned a home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the Georgia estate was their primary residence and a peaceful refuge for Gary, away from the spotlight.

The size of the Rossington property is exceptionally rare, even for Milton, known for its expansive equestrian properties. According to Redfin, the median sale price in Milton in November was $790,000. Listing agent Cynthia Chandlee emphasized that the untouched acreage and serene setting make the estate truly unique.

After Gary’s passing, Dale has decided to sell the property and relocate to Florida to be closer to family. Reflecting on their time at the estate, she said, “Without Gary, it’s time for us to move on. We’ve had our time here.”