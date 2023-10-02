Last week’s Top Posts: Bandcamp, Streaming Truths, ‘On The Road Again’ & More

Last week’s most-read posts covered a range of topics that had everyone talking. From the sale of Bandcamp to the truth about getting more streams, there were plenty of interesting conversations happening in the music industry.

One of the biggest stories of the week was the sale of Bandcamp to Songtradr. Epic Games made the decision to sell the popular music platform, leading to major layoffs. This news sent shockwaves through the industry, as Bandcamp had become a beloved platform for independent artists to sell and distribute their music.

Another hot topic was the truth behind why some musicians aren’t getting more streams. Randall Foster shared his insights on the matter, debunking common myths and highlighting the important factors that contribute to streaming success. It’s a must-read for any artist looking to understand how to effectively reach their audience on streaming platforms.

In positive news, Live Nation clubs announced that they would be dropping merch fees and implementing the “On The Road Again” initiative. As part of this initiative, Live Nation will be giving $1500 cash to artists to help with touring expenses. This move was widely praised as a positive step in supporting musicians during these challenging times.

On a less positive note, the hype surrounding NFTs and their potential to save music has taken a hit. It has been revealed that these non-fungible tokens are now officially worthless, leaving many artists and investors disappointed. The NFT craze may have been short-lived, but its impact on the music industry remains to be seen.

Finally, Spotify CEO debunked the notion that artists can make $1200 monthly simply playing a song on repeat. Alana Bonilla clarified that it takes much more than that to earn a substantial income on the streaming platform. Artists will need to focus on growing their fan base and creating engaging content to see financial success on Spotify.

Overall, last week’s top posts offered valuable insights into the music industry. From major sales and initiatives to the truth behind streaming success, there was no shortage of interesting topics to explore.

