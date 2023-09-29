The End of an Era: Netflix’s DVD-by-Mail Service Shuts Down

After revolutionizing the entertainment industry with its video streaming service, Netflix is finally saying goodbye to its once-iconic DVD-by-mail service. The DVD service, which had been steadily declining in popularity, will officially shut down after its five remaining distribution centers mail out their final discs. Although the DVD service was overshadowed Netflix’s streaming platform, there are still fewer than 1 million subscribers who will receive their final discs before the service comes to an end.

For longtime subscribers like Amanda Konkle, the closure of Netflix’s DVD service brings a sense of nostalgia. She has been receiving DVDs in the mail for over a decade and considers it a part of her routine. To show appreciation to loyal customers, some of the remaining DVD diehards will receive up to 10 discs as a farewell gift.

The decline of the DVD service can be attributed to Netflix’s strategic decision in 2011 to separate its DVD business from its streaming business. The streaming service now boasts 238 million subscribers worldwide and generated $31.5 billion in revenue last year. In contrast, the DVD service brought in just $146 million in revenue, making its closure inevitable in the face of increasing competition in the video streaming market. Netflix Co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, acknowledged the impact of the DVD service in a blog post, stating that it paved the way for the shift to streaming.

The concept of a DVD-by-mail service was conceived in 1997 Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, two Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. Back then, DVDs were a nascent technology with a limited selection of titles. Netflix quickly gained a loyal customer base with its innovative monthly subscription model, which eliminated late fees. The red-and-white envelopes that delivered DVDs became an eagerly anticipated piece of mail and transformed “Netflix night” into a cultural phenomenon. The success of the DVD service also spelled the end for Blockbuster, which rejected an opportunity to buy Netflix and went bankrupt in 2010.

Despite the rise of streaming, some subscribers like Michael Fusco stuck with the DVD service for its extensive collection of movies that were no longer shown in theaters or easily found in stores. Fusco, who has been a subscriber for 18 years, watched 32 DVDs in August alone and carefully selected his final films before the service’s closure.

Netflix always anticipated that advancements in technology would render the DVD-by-mail service obsolete, which led them to choose the name “Netflix.” While the DVD service has come to an end, its impact on the entertainment industry will always be remembered.

