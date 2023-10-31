Title: Love’s Journey Unfolds in Last Call for Istanbul, Coming to Netflix

Netflix is ready to bring a heartwarming tale of love, discovery, and second chances with the release of Last Call for Istanbul in November 2023. This Turkish romantic drama, written Nuran Evren Sit (The Gift) and directed Gonenc Uyanik (The Protector), promises to captivate audiences with its touching storyline and talented cast.

The plot revolves around Serin, whose life takes an unexpected turn when her luggage is accidentally swapped with another traveler’s at JFK International Airport. In her pursuit to retrieve her belongings, she meets Mehmet, a kind-hearted man who offers his assistance. A simple search for missing baggage soon evolves into a remarkable journey of love, self-discovery, and loyalty.

The movie features Kivanç Tatlitug and Beren Saat as the lead couple, bringing their undeniable chemistry to the screen. Tatlitug portrays the role of Mehmet, while Saat embodies the character of Serin. Netflix subscribers might be familiar with Tatlitug’s work from movies such as Chokehold, The Festival of Troubadours, and Yakamoz S-245. Saat, known to many as Atiye from the drama series The Gift, showcases her remarkable acting skills once again.

The supporting cast of Last Call for Istanbul adds depth and charm to the story. Zihan Zhao (New York Ninja) plays Fenhua, Annie McCain Engman (Scenes from an Empty Church) takes on the role of June, and Michael Loayza (Desolute Soul & The Lingering Ghost) portrays Davi, among others.

Filming for Last Call for Istanbul took place in the vibrant city of New York, adding a picturesque backdrop to the heartfelt narrative. The team reportedly chose various locations throughout the city to capture the essence of the story.

With a runtime of 91 minutes, Last Call for Istanbul is a concise yet impactful cinematic experience. As the release date on Netflix approaches, audiences can anticipate a heartfelt and thought-provoking journey that explores the complexities of love and the paths it takes us on.

