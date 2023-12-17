The End of the Shipping Season on the Mississippi River

The shipping season on the uppermost stretch of the Mississippi River has officially concluded, marking the end of barge traffic until springtime. The Motor Vessel Thomas Erickson, pushing 15 barges, departed Lock and Dam 10 near Guttenberg, Iowa, signaling the closure of the season. Each year, the northern stretch of the river freezes over the winter, halting any barge traffic.

The season began on March 12 this year, with the Motor Vessel Philip M. Pfeffer breaking through the ice of Lake Pepin to make it to St. Paul. Lake Pepin, known as the largest lake on the river, presents a major barrier for tows in spring as the wider river causes the ice to take longer to break up.

The Mississippi River serves as America’s water superhighway, playing a crucial role in transporting goods throughout the country. It carries approximately 500 million short tons per year, including commodities like corn, soy, fertilizer, road salt, coal, and petroleum products. Notably, 60% of all grain exported from the U.S. relies on shipping via the river.

Unfortunately, the infrastructure supporting navigation on the upper river is aging. The locks and dams, installed between 1930 and 1940, guide tows from one section of the river to another. The Army Corps estimates a $1 billion backlog of maintenance costs for these structures, emphasizing the need for renovation.

Over the winter, the St. Paul District of the Army Corps will conduct maintenance on four of these aging structures: Lock and Dam 2, Lock and Dam 3, Lock and Dam 4, and Lock and Dam 7. Completion of this maintenance work is scheduled for March.

Although shipping on the lower river continues year-round, it is still influenced conditions in the Midwest. A drought that affected the region this summer may result in low river levels throughout the winter. This could restrict the amount of freight that can be shipped until the spring thaw, when snow and ice from the northern regions melt and recharge the Mississippi.

The shipping season on the uppermost stretch of the Mississippi River has come to an end, highlighting the significance of the river in transporting goods and the urgency to address the aging infrastructure supporting its navigation.