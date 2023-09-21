How to Watch LASK vs Liverpool: UEFA Europa League Match Preview

LASK will be facing off against Liverpool in their first Europa League campaign of the season at the Raiffeisen Arena on Thursday. LASK has been in great form, remaining unbeaten in their last eight matches, including their domestic league games in Austria. With three consecutive wins under their belt, LASK will be looking to give Liverpool a tough fight.

On the other hand, Liverpool has had a strong start to their Premier League season, remaining unbeaten in their first four matches. They will be entering this Europa League fixture with confidence and aiming for a victory.

For those wondering how to catch the action of LASK vs Liverpool, the match will kick off at 12:45pm EDT in the US. The game can be streamed online through various TV channels and platforms including Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN, fuboTV, and ViX+. Additionally, fans can also access live updates on the GOAL website.

Looking at team news, LASK has chosen to exclude several injured players from their Europa League group stage squad. Players like Tobias Anselm, Yannis Letard, and Adil Taoui are currently sidelined due to ACL problems. Lenny Pintor will also be missing due to a muscular issue, while Ebrima Darboe is unlikely to start due to a lack of match fitness.

For Liverpool, midfielder Thiago Alcantara is still dealing with a hip injury and is expected to remain unavailable for the upcoming game. On a positive note, captain Virgil van Dijk, who served a two-game domestic ban, is now eligible for selection. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold may not recover from his hamstring issue in time for the match in Austria.

Interestingly, this will be the first-ever meeting between LASK and Liverpool, adding excitement to the match.

Get ready to witness an exciting clash between LASK and Liverpool in the UEFA Europa League!

