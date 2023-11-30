Teacher Uses TikTok to Rally Support for “Wishmas” Program

A dedicated teacher in Las Vegas is leveraging the power of social media to make a difference in her students’ lives. Cheri Guy, known as Ms.Guy on TikTok, is using her platform to raise awareness and garner support for the annual “Wishmas” program at Desert Pines High School.

Wishmas is a program where students write down their most desired gifts, and the school collaborates with members of the community to make those wishes come true. However, the overwhelming number of students in need often poses a challenge for the school. This is where Ms.Guy steps in.

Recognizing the opportunity to make a difference, Ms.Guy took to TikTok to share the stories of the students and call for help. With over 163,000 followers, her plea did not go unheard. The response from her TikTok community has been overwhelming, with hundreds of gifts already donated.

“These are not extravagant requests,” Ms.Guy explains. “Students are asking for basic necessities like food or warm clothing. It’s heartwarming and humbling to see how they prioritize their needs.”

The impact of the Wishmas program goes beyond material possessions. Desert Pines High School Principal Isaac Stein commends the students for their generosity, even in the face of their own struggles. “They have big hearts and are always willing to help, even when they themselves are in need,” Stein states.

With over 500 students still awaiting gifts, Ms.Guy remains determined to ensure that every single student is not left disappointed. She invites others to join her in a wrapping event, where the gifts will be prepared for distribution.

To participate in the Wishmas program or donate to support Ms.Guy and the community, visit the Desert Pines High School website. The list of requested items provides insight into the students’ unique and touching needs.

Ms.Guy’s dedication and creative use of TikTok highlight the immense power of social media platforms in facilitating positive change. She serves as an inspiration not only to her students but to all those striving to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

