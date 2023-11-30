Las Vegas Teacher Uses TikTok to Rally Support for Students in Need

A Las Vegas teacher is leveraging the power of social media to make a positive impact on the lives of students in need. Cheri Guy, also known as Ms.Guy on TikTok, is a first-year English teacher at Desert Pines High School. She is actively involved in the Jaguar Academy, a program dedicated to supporting at-risk students.

Inspired the school’s annual “Wishmas” program, where students write down their most desired gifts and volunteers work together to make those wishes come true, Guy decided to take matters into her own hands. Recognizing the overwhelming number of students in need, she turned to her TikTok following of over 163,000 followers for help.

In a heartfelt video, Guy called upon her followers to contribute gifts for the students. The response was overwhelming, with more than 300 wishes fulfilled her followers, and an additional 100 gifts donated fellow teachers.

However, there is still work to be done. With over 500 students remaining on the list, Guy continues her mission to ensure that every student receives a gift through the Wishmas program. She has provided a link for those who want to contribute and help make a difference.

What makes this initiative even more heartwarming are the types of gifts students are requesting. Some are simply asking for a bag of Takis, a popular snack, to curb their hunger. Others seek assistance with groceries, gifts for their family members, or even slippers to keep warm at night.

The impact of these gifts goes beyond material possessions. They provide support to struggling students, easing the burden on families and offering a glimmer of hope. Desert Pines High School Principal Isaac Stein commends the generosity of these students, stating, “They’ll give you the shirt off their back, even when they don’t have a shirt to give.”

Guy plans to host a wrapping event to prepare the gifts for distribution. Details about the event will be shared soon for those interested in joining and making a difference alongside Guy and the supportive community.

By harnessing the power of social media and the compassion of individuals, Ms.Guy on TikTok is proving that a small act of kindness can bring joy and make a significant difference in the lives of students in need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the “Wishmas” program?



A: The “Wishmas” program is an initiative run Desert Pines High School where students write down their desired gifts, and volunteers work together to fulfill those wishes and spread holiday cheer.

Q: How did Cheri Guy use TikTok to help students in need?



A: Cheri Guy, or Ms.Guy on TikTok, utilized her large following on the platform to call for gift-giving help for students in need. She released a video asking her followers to contribute gifts, and the response was overwhelming.

Q: What types of gifts are students requesting?



A: Students have requested a variety of gifts, including snacks like Takis to alleviate hunger, assistance with groceries, gifts for family members, and even warm slippers.

Q: How can I contribute to the Wishmas program?



A: You can contribute to the Wishmas program visiting the provided link and making a donation. Your support will help ensure that every student receives a gift this holiday season.