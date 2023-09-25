Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders to Face Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a highly anticipated AFC matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. The game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will kick off at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast nationally on NBC and can be streamed on demand with Peacock.

You can watch the Raiders vs. Steelers NFL football game live for free with a Fubo free trial or streaming with Peacock Premium for $5.99/month. Another option is to watch it on Sling with their promotional offers for the cheapest streaming plans.

The latest line and betting odds for the game are as follows: the Raiders have a spread of -3, while the Steelers have a spread of +3. The moneyline stands at LV -160 and PIT +130. The over/under for the game is set at 43.5.

In terms of predictions, it is projected that the Raiders will come out on top with a score of 22 to 18 against the Steelers.

If you have a HDTV antennae and the game is being carried the NBC affiliate in your local market, you can watch it for free. If you don’t have an antennae, the WEGO brand HDTV antennae is a popular and affordable choice on Amazon.

For those who want to watch the game live online, Fubo and Peacock Premium are good options, as well as DirecTV Stream and Sling. Additionally, you can watch on NBC Sports Live or with the NBC Sports app if you have a cable or satellite provider login.

To find out what channel NBC is on in your area, you can use the channel finder tool provided your TV service provider, such as Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast/Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice,Cox, DIRECTV, or Dish.

For more information on how to stream live TV and sports events on a budget, you can explore different options such as watching Pac-12 Network on TV, streaming ESPN+, or subscribing to the cheapest live TV streaming service, Philo.