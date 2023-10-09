Packers vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football Preview

Green Bay Packers (2-2) and Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) are set to face off in a highly anticipated Monday Night Football game at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The Packers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions, extending their losing streak against the division rival to four games. Green Bay struggled on both offense and defense, ultimately falling 34-20. Despite the loss, Jordan Love and Christian Watson managed to put points on the board for the Packers.

On the other hand, the Raiders have also been struggling to find success in recent weeks, losing three games in a row. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers, where they were defeated 24-17. Despite the loss, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams had impressive performances for the Raiders.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from their latest losses and secure a much-needed win. The Packers are favored just one point, indicating that this game is expected to be a close matchup.

In terms of series history, Green Bay has won both of the previous games played against Las Vegas in the last eight years, with victories in 2019 and 2015.

As kickoff approaches, football fans eagerly await the matchup between these two teams. Will the Packers continue their dominance against the Raiders, or will Las Vegas finally break their losing streak? Tune in to Monday Night Football to find out.

