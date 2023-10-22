Can the Chicago Bears Turn Their Luck Around against the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to face off in an important match this Sunday. The Bears, who have only won one game this season, are looking to turn their luck around and secure a victory against the Raiders. Despite being considered underdogs, the Bears might have a shot at winning this game since the Raiders’ starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, is out with a back injury. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will be leading the Raiders instead, although he has a 12-game losing streak as a starter. This could be the perfect opportunity for the Bears to secure another win this season.

Fans who are unable to attend the game in person can still catch the action streaming it on live TV. One option is Sling TV, a popular live TV streaming service known for its flexible packages and customization options. Sling TV offers various packages, with Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue including the Raiders versus Bears game on Fox. Currently, new customers can enjoy a 50% discount off their first month when signing up for Sling TV.

If you’re traveling outside of the US but don’t want to miss the game, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can come to your rescue. Using a VPN like NordVPN allows you to watch NFL live streams from anywhere in the world. Additionally, NordVPN provides enhanced security and privacy while connected to foreign Wi-Fi networks. Although there is no NordVPN free trial, new users can take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

With the odds seemingly in their favor, the Chicago Bears have the potential to turn their luck around against the Las Vegas Raiders. Will backup quarterback Brian Hoyer be the key to breaking the Raiders’ streak and securing a win for the Bears? Only time will tell, but fans can rest assured that they won’t miss any of the action, with options like Sling TV and NordVPN available to stream the game live.

