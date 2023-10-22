The Las Vegas Raiders Take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7 NFL Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the NFL season. The game will take place on Sunday, October 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on Fox.

The Raiders, led veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, will be looking to secure a victory on the road. On the other side, the Bears will be starting backup QB Tyson Bagent, as their starting quarterback is currently injured.

In terms of betting odds, the spread is currently set at LV -3 and CHI +3. The moneyline odds have the Raiders favored at LV -150, while the Bears sit at CHI +125. The over/under for the game is set at 38 points.

Based on recent performances, our prediction is that the Raiders will come out on top with a score of 23-17. However, anything can happen in the NFL, and both teams will be looking to prove themselves on the field.

For those looking to watch the game, it can be streamed live for free with a Fubo trial or with Sling’s promotional offers. Additionally, those with a HDTV antenna can watch on their local Fox affiliate. Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

Sources:

– Fox

– Fubo

– Sling