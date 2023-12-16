Gunman Kills Three and Injures One in UNLV Shooting

Summary:

In a tragic incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), a gunman opened fire, resulting in three deaths and one critical injury. The suspect, identified as Anthony Polito, a 67-year-old college professor, is also deceased. The shooting occurred on the UNLV campus, prompting immediate lockdown and evacuation procedures. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to reports of an active shooter and confirmed multiple victims. The university urged everyone to seek shelter and avoid the affected area. Eventually, the police located and neutralized the suspect, declaring no further threat to the community. As of now, investigations are ongoing, and the motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Mass Shootings and Calls for Action:

Incidents like this highlight the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States. President Biden issued a statement expressing condolences to the affected families and emphasizing the need for stronger gun control measures. He called on Congress, specifically Republican lawmakers, to support legislation that bans assault weapons, enacts universal background checks, and promotes other common-sense solutions to curb gun violence.

Law Enforcement Response and Community Support:

Authorities praised the swift response of law enforcement and expressed gratitude for their dedication and bravery. Governor Joe Lombardo commended the effective coordination between the LVMPD and university police. UNLV Police Chief Adam Garcia expressed his heartbreak over the tragedy but commended the efforts of the university detectives. In addition to providing medical care for the injured, a reunification center and a hotline have been established to support those affected the shooting.

Moving Forward:

As the investigation continues, UNLV and the community in southern Nevada are grappling with the aftermath of this horrific incident. The university and law enforcement agencies are working together to support students, faculty, and staff affected the tragedy. It is a somber reminder of the urgent need to address gun violence in the United States and ensure the safety of students on college campuses.