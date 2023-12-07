Tragic Shooting Incident on UNLV Campus Leaves Multiple Victims

In a devastating incident, an individual opened fire on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus, causing panic among students and staff. Reports indicate that at least three victims have been taken to hospitals. The shooter was later found dead, although it remains unclear how they died. Law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene after receiving a call about an active shooter on campus.

The UNLV campus was immediately placed on high alert, with students and faculty members instructed to “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.” Shocked and terrified students barricaded themselves inside classrooms and buildings, not knowing the extent of the danger they were facing. One brave student recounted the moment he reached out to his parents, unsure if he would ever see them again. Fortunately, no information has been released regarding any fatalities resulting from the incident.

The shooting took place in an area known as the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, which houses UNLV’s prestigious Lee Business School. However, there were also reports of gunfire near the student union, prompting heightened concerns and a swift response from law enforcement.

The UNLV campus, with its impressive enrollment of over 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students, is located just a few miles away from the infamous Mandalay Bay casino, where one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history occurred in 2017. This tragic event casts a shadow over the UNLV community, reminding them of the vulnerability present in our society.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, university officials have urged all individuals on campus to remain in a safe location. The incident serves as a somber reminder that even educational institutions are not exempt from the heinous acts of violence that plague our nation.