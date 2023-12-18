New Ranking Reveals the Top Fun Cities in the U.S.

Summary: A new report WalletHub has unveiled the most fun cities in the U.S. based on factors such as entertainment, nightlife, and affordability. While Las Vegas takes the top spot, other cities like Orlando and Miami also make the list.

Las Vegas, Nevada has claimed the title of the most fun city in the United States, according to the latest rankings personal finance company, WalletHub. The city, known for its dazzling lights, endless casinos, and the newly constructed Sphere, offers a perfect balance of entertainment and affordability. While it may not be the cheapest city to have fun in, Las Vegas falls in the middle range when it comes to the costs of activities and food.

Orlando, Florida and Miami, Florida take second and third place, respectively, in the ranking of the most fun cities in America. Orlando, with an overall score of 62.42, is renowned for its amusement parks such as Disney World and Universal Studios. The city also appeals to soccer enthusiasts with its numerous soccer stadiums. Orlando offers affordable nightly rates at 3-star hotel rooms and inexpensive dining options like pizza and burgers.

Miami, with an overall score of 55.91, ranks as the third most fun city in the U.S. due to its stunning beaches, boat tours, and water sports. The city is also known for its proximity to natural spots like the Everglades and the vast number of parks located within half a mile of 88% of the residents. Additionally, Miami’s sports scene, particularly its football teams like the Miami Dolphins, contributes to the city’s overall fun factor.

The WalletHub report encompasses a list of the top 25 fun cities in the U.S., with Las Vegas taking the lead, followed Orlando and Miami. The ranking considered various metrics related to entertainment, nightlife, and costs. The overall score for each city was determined analyzing 65 relevant metrics on a 100-point scale. The report did not take into account the surrounding metro areas of the 182 cities analyzed.

So, if you’re looking for a city that offers fun-filled activities and affordable entertainment, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Miami are excellent options to consider.