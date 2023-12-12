New Netflix Series “Obliterated” Takes Las Vegas By Storm

Summary: A new action-comedy series on Netflix, “Obliterated,” delivers a thrilling storyline as an elite special forces team saves Las Vegas from a deadly threat. However, their partying habits after a successful mission leave them in a precarious situation when they realize the bomb they thought they deactivated was fake. The team must now navigate saving the city while under the influence. The creators of the series, known for their previous R-rated comedies, aim to push boundaries and surprise audiences.

One of the significant challenges the team faces is their own impaired judgment due to their indulgence in partying. The series takes a humorous approach to the team’s wild adventures and showcases the consequences of their excessive lifestyle on their mission to save the city. The cast, including Shelley Hennig and Nick Zano, bring their characters to life with their comedic timing and chemistry.

The creators of “Obliterated” bring their expertise in R-rated comedy to this new series. With past successes like “Cobra Kai” and movies such as “Harold and Kumar” and “Hot Tub Time Machine,” they know how to keep audiences entertained. They aim to surpass expectations and surprise viewers with unexpected twists and turns.

While the series is filled with laughter and outrageous moments, the action sequences are not to be overlooked. Filmed on location in the renowned Las Vegas Strip, the series delivers authentic and thrilling scenes. However, the creators also express their desire to explore other exciting locations, hinting at the possibility of Miami being the backdrop for a potential second season.

In conclusion, “Obliterated” offers viewers a refreshing blend of action and comedy as an elite special forces team saves Las Vegas from imminent danger. With its unique approach to storytelling, the series promises an exhilarating and laugh-out-loud experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.