New iPad Pro Models to Feature OLED Displays Starting February 2024

Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro models are set to receive a significant upgrade, as it has been confirmed that the devices will sport OLED panels. Reports indicate that production of these panels will begin in February 2024, with both LG and Samsung taking charge.

The next-generation iPad Pro lineup will bring several enhancements to the table. Firstly, these devices will be powered the impressive M3 processor, which was unveiled Apple during its Scary Fast event on October 30. In addition, the iPads will come equipped with a brand-new Magic Keyboard made from aluminum. Most notably, the displays of these tablets will feature OLED technology, providing users with improved contrast ratios, deeper blacks, and greater energy efficiency.

It is worth noting that Apple’s decision to incorporate OLED panels into its iPad Pro lineup marks a departure from the current LCD and mini-LED technology found in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, respectively. With OLED, users can expect richer colors, more vibrant images, and a more immersive visual experience.

The confirmation of OLED displays in the upcoming iPad Pro models puts an end to long-standing rumors that have persisted over the years. Finally, it seems that Apple enthusiasts can look forward to these advanced displays in 2024.

FAQ

What are the advantages of OLED displays in iPads?

OLED displays offer higher contrast ratios, deeper blacks, and more vibrant colors compared to LCD panels. They also consume less power, leading to better battery life in devices.

When will production of OLED panels for the iPad Pro begin?

Production is slated to start in February 2024, with both LG and Samsung taking on the responsibility.

Will all future iPad models feature OLED displays?

As of now, it has been confirmed that the iPad Pro lineup will adopt OLED technology. However, other iPad models such as the iPad Air, iPad mini, and the eleventh-generation iPad are expected to continue using LCD displays.