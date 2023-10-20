How to Protect Yourself from Scams and Identity Theft

Scams are always evolving and it’s important to stay informed and be cautious to protect yourself. One common scam is phishing, where individuals receive emails, SMS, or WhatsApp messages from banks or service providers asking them to verify personal information or passwords. Another scam involves someone pretending to be a family member or friend in need of urgent financial assistance while traveling abroad.

These scammers prey on the victim’s vulnerability and try to convince them that their loved one is in a situation of helplessness. They may even impersonate the family member or friend in order to gain trust. The conversation pattern usually involves the scammer claiming that the person abroad has lost their phone or had it stolen, and they need money urgently to resolve the situation.

To make it more convincing, scammers often use international phone numbers and send emails from supposed airline companies using information provided the victim. They create a sense of urgency and pressure the victim to act quickly without thinking.

To protect yourself from these scams, it is important to verify the information independently. Contact the supposed family member or friend directly to confirm their situation before taking any action. Do not provide any personal or financial information and encourage the other person to speak for themselves.

Another scam to be aware of is the “6-digit code scam” targeting WhatsApp accounts. Scammers impersonate someone from your contact list and request the verification code sent to your new phone when activating WhatsApp on a new device. If you unknowingly share the code, the scammer gains access to your account and can potentially access all your contacts and groups.

It’s crucial to be cautious and not share any verification codes with anyone else. Always consider the source of the request and verify independently if it is legitimate.

Protecting yourself from scams and identity theft requires vigilance and skepticism. Don’t be easily fooled urgent requests for money or personal information, and take the time to verify the information independently. Stay informed about the latest scams and protect yourself from becoming a victim.

Definitions:

– Phishing: A scam where individuals are tricked into providing sensitive information such as personal details, passwords, or credit card numbers.

– Scammers: Individuals who engage in fraudulent activities to deceive and exploit people for personal gain.

Sources:

– Mossos, Policía Nacional, Guardia Civil, and other security forces and agencies constantly warn about phishing attempts and scams.

– No specific URL provided for the source article.