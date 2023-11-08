Inspiring Celebrations: A Fresh Perspective on Pinterest’s Impact

Santiago, Chile. November 2023. – Pinterest has become the go-to platform for people seeking inspiration for celebrations. Every 3 seconds, a celebration is planned on Pinterest, with over 14.6 million celebration-related boards created just last year. As the holiday season approaches, Pinterest’s cutting-edge ideas continue to offer brands a unique opportunity to reach consumers at the right time in their purchasing process.

In partnership with GWI, Pinterest has published new research to guide advertisers during this holiday season and gain a better understanding of their audiences. The key insights include:

Non-traditional events are putting new motivations on the map: People are planning events more than ever to express their identity, recognize personal achievements, and impress others. The Generation Z, in particular, is seeking time to celebrate the day-to-day, with searches on Pinterest for “Home parties” (+260% YoY) and “Snacks for work parties” (+290% YoY).

Self-applause: Individuals are investing in themselves with special moments of self-care. Searches for “Princess treatment” increased 595% and “Ideas for solo dates” 545%. This emerging type of celebration is driven people acknowledging their personal achievements and making space for introspection.

Commemorating culture with sensational twists on traditions: These are the moments most influenced seasons, often centered around religious, community, or cultural groups. Searches for “Summer solstice party” increased 245% and “Halloween party games” 85%. Hosts are looking for new ideas and unusual twists, combining creativity with nostalgia.

Joining forces to create meaningful celebrations: More and more planners are turning to guests to co-create events. People are asking others to contribute creatively and even financially. In the past year, 41% of hosts have thrown a themed birthday party, and events like gothic or color-coded dinners demand that guests dress a certain way, share ideas, or contribute something to enhance the party’s aesthetics.

Research shows that Pinterest is the number one social media platform used for event planning. As advertisers seek to be discovered during these key planning moments, there is a natural alignment with users who are looking for brands that inspire their next purchase. In fact, 3 out of 4 holiday shoppers on Pinterest discover new brands and products during the holiday season.

Pinterest’s Director of Insights, Daron Sharps, said, “Celebrations are more than just moments in time. They hold a special place in the ebb and flow of our lives, and Pinterest is where people come to plan and bring these special plans to life. By partnering with GWI to better understand how celebrations are evolving with culture, this research offers brands valuable insights and conclusions to reach their audiences seeking celebration inspiration this holiday season and beyond.”

Pinterest’s qualitative research found that modern manifestations of celebration fall into the following categories: self-applause, bonding, creating joy, marking moments, and commemorating culture. While self-applause is about pampering oneself and celebrating “just because,” bonding focuses on subtle, relaxed vibes among one’s intimate circle. Creating joy refers to vibrant and lively celebrations, and marking moments is about honoring life milestones, big or small. Last but not least, commemorating culture is the way this generation adds personal touches to traditions.

Here are some of the notable searches on Pinterest:

Self-applause

“Solo but happy” (+1710)

“Solo trip” (+140)

“Goal celebration” (+115)

“Private party aesthetics” (+110)

“How to pamper yourself” (+80)

Bonding

“Galentine’s party aesthetics” (+1285)

“Food ideas to give to friends” (+540)

“Intimate backyard dinner” (+295)

“Pajama-themed party outfit” (+290)

“PowerPoint party ideas” (+185)

Creating joy

“Color-themed party ideas” (+9445)

“Disco night-themed party” (+655)

“Mermaid dinner” (+445)

“Cyberpunk-themed party” (+160)

Marking moments

“Escape dinner” (+320)

“Divorce-themed party” (+190)

“60’s-themed party ideas, 60th birthday” (+185)

“Farewell-themed party” (+75)

“Neighborhood block party wedding” (+30)

Commemorating culture

“Christmas casino-themed party” (+175)

“Autumn equinox celebration” (+170)

“Elegant food for Halloween dinner” (+85)

Methodology:

Internal Pinterest data. Global searches in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. August 1, 2022 – July 31, 2023. Public Pinterest data. Q2 2023. Source: Talkshoppe for Pinterest, a study with decision-makers in holiday shopping households, US, January 2023.

