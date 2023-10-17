Snapchat Shares Surge Following Positive Internal Memo

Snapchat’s shares rose nearly 12% on Monday after reports of an internal memo from CEO Evan Spiegel indicated that the social messaging company could exceed expectations for 2024. In the memo sent in September, Spiegel informed employees that Snapchat could have over 475 million daily active users in 2024, surpassing analysts’ projections of 448 million.

The memo also stated that the company’s advertising revenue growth for the entire year could be over 20% 2024, which is better than the consensus expectations of just over 14%. This positive outlook for user growth and revenue led to a surge in Snapchat’s stock price.

Furthermore, the internal memo set an adjusted EBITDA target of $500 million for 2023, a significant improvement compared to current analysts’ projections of $250 million. This indicates a strong push towards profitability for Snapchat in the coming years.

Snapchat has faced challenges in improving its online advertising system following Apple’s 2021 privacy update for iOS, which made it less effective in tracking users for ad targeting. Additionally, operating in a difficult digital advertising economy, exacerbated the Russia-Ukraine conflict and companies pulling back on marketing amid economic uncertainty, has proven to be a hurdle for the company.

However, with the recent positive news regarding user growth and revenue projections, analysts have become more optimistic about the future performance of Snapchat. Mark Schilsky, an analyst at Bernstein, highlighted the low expectations for the company and the overall positive state of the digital advertising market, stating that as long as Snapchat does not completely miss its quarter, it could see a significant breakthrough.

Snapchat will report its third-quarter earnings on October 24th, providing further insight into the company’s financial performance and whether it has been able to meet the positive expectations outlined in the internal memo.

