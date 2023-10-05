WhatsApp to Introduce New Features: AI-Generated Stickers, Usernames, and More

WhatsApp is constantly evolving and improving its features, and according to recent reports from WABetaInfo, there are several new updates coming soon to the popular messaging app. These updates include functions to enhance user privacy and add new capabilities to make WhatsApp a more complete and competitive platform.

AI-Generated Stickers

In the near future, WhatsApp will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to allow users to generate their own stickers. This feature, already being tested on Facebook Messenger, will provide a fun and creative way for users to share stickers with friends. However, there may be concerns about limited control and moderation over the generated stickers.

Usernames to Protect Privacy

WhatsApp has always required users to share their phone numbers in order to communicate with others. However, a forthcoming update will introduce usernames as an optional feature. This will allow users to hide their phone numbers from new contacts, providing an extra layer of privacy and control over who can access their personal information. Only existing contacts will have access to the user’s phone number.

Expiration Dates for Highlighted Messages

WhatsApp already allows users to highlight important messages in group chats. Now, with a new feature in the latest beta version for Android, users can set expiration dates for these highlighted messages. This means that users can choose whether a message stays highlighted for a day, a week, or a month, providing more flexibility and organization within conversations.

Improved Search Function

The search function in WhatsApp is getting an upgrade. The latest beta version for Android will include improved search capabilities, allowing users to search for specific contact statuses and verified or unverified channels. This update will make it easier for users to find what they are looking for within their conversations.

Increased IP Protection during WhatsApp Calls

In the beta version for iOS, WhatsApp is introducing a new security feature called “Protect IP Address during Calls.” This feature utilizes the private relay introduced Apple to protect users’ IP addresses during WhatsApp calls, adding an extra layer of privacy and security. However, there may be a slight decrease in call quality due to the encryption process.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and address user needs with these upcoming features. The integration of AI-generated stickers, usernames for improved privacy, expiration dates for highlighted messages, an improved search function, and increased IP protection during calls will enhance the overall user experience on the messaging platform.

