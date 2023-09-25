New Updates and Features in WhatsApp – What You Need to Know

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform with over 2 billion active users, has recently rolled out a series of exciting updates. Let’s take a closer look at all the new features that have arrived in WhatsApp over the past week.

These updates include support for Passkeys and the long-awaited version for iPad. These improvements have been released in the Beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS through various updates. It is important to note that some of these features are still in development and can only be accessed through the WhatsApp Beta program.

The most notable addition is the support for Passkeys, which allows users to unlock their devices using a biometric method such as fingerprint or face recognition, or with a PIN or password. This feature is available in the Beta version 2.23.20.4 for Android.

WhatsApp has also officially arrived on iPad through the Beta version 23.19.1.71 for iOS. However, to access WhatsApp on your iPad, you need to be a part of the WhatsApp Beta program for iOS, which is currently not accepting new members.

WhatsApp has also introduced a new design for group chats, replacing the previous filter button with a new “Unread” filter and an improved function to easily filter group chats. This update is available in the Beta versions 23.19.1.72 for iOS and 2.23.19.7 for Android.

Another new feature is the ability to react with emojis to the posts in Channels, which were recently launched on WhatsApp. This feature is included in the Beta version 2.23.20.6 for Android.

Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will notify Channel creators if their channels have been blocked in specific regions. This functionality will help creators understand the visibility of their channels in certain countries. This update is present in the Beta version 2.23.20.6 for Android.

These updates bring exciting enhancements to WhatsApp, improving user experience and providing more functionalities. If you’re interested in trying out these new features, make sure to join the WhatsApp Beta program.

