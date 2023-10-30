Discover the Top Companies for Career Advancement in Spain

LinkedIn has recently released its 2023 ranking of the top 25 companies in Spain for career advancement. This ranking is based on data from LinkedIn, highlighting companies that are able to attract qualified professionals, retain their employees, and prepare them for success in the job market.

The methodology used to determine the rankings focused on seven key elements for career progression: advancement opportunities, skill development, company stability, external opportunities, affinity with the company, gender diversity, and academic training.

One of the top companies on this list is Amazon. Known for its e-commerce platform, Amazon also provides streaming services and cloud storage for individuals and businesses. The company offers various career opportunities, including supply chain assistants, software engineers, and account executives.

EPAM Systems, a technology services provider, also made it to the list. The company specializes in technological consulting and offers services in software product development and digital platform engineering. EPAM Systems employs software engineers, software testing engineers, and systems engineers.

ADP Iberia, a human resources company, offers online software that simplifies payroll management and tax processes for businesses. The company also streamlines human resources management. Career opportunities at ADP Iberia include account executives, payroll specialists, and sales directors.

BBVA, a banking institution with a presence in the United States, Turkey, and Latin America, is also recognized for career advancement opportunities. With over 89 million customers spread across more than 25 countries, BBVA frequently hires bank directors, banking specialists, and business strategy directors.

SAP, a software company specializing in business process management and solutions, is also featured on the list. SAP provides efficient data processing and information flow solutions for organizations. Career options at SAP include account executives, customer service and support directors, and sales executives.

These are just a few examples of the top companies in Spain for career advancement. Whether you’re looking to advance in the technology sector, human resources, banking, or software, these companies offer exciting opportunities for professional growth.

FAQ

What is the methodology used to determine the rankings?

The rankings are based on seven key elements: advancement opportunities, skill development, company stability, external opportunities, affinity with the company, gender diversity, and academic training.

Are these companies only based in Spain?

Some of these companies have a presence outside of Spain, but they also offer career advancement opportunities within the country.

What kinds of positions do these companies offer?

These companies offer a wide range of positions, including software engineers, account executives, payroll specialists, and bank directors. The specific positions vary based on the company and industry.