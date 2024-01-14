Reality TV Star Larsa Pippen Sparks Controversy with Beach Photo

Reality TV star Larsa Pippen has found herself embroiled in controversy after sharing a beach photo on Instagram. The sultry snapshot, featuring the 49-year-old influencer in a tiny black bikini and a provocative pose, garnered attention but quickly disappeared from her account. The surprising removal of the photo was reportedly due to the stern intervention of Larsa’s father, who expressed his disapproval of the risqué image.

This is not the first time Larsa’s father has intervened in matters regarding her public image. In 2022, he urged her to remove her OnlyFans account, despite its non-explicit content. The recent beach photo sparked a heated debate on social media, with critics accusing Larsa of excessive photo editing and criticizing her appearance. Some even went as far as labeling her as “plastic crap.”

The controversy surrounding the photo extended beyond just criticism of Larsa’s physical appearance. Questions were raised about her role as a mother of four and whether the provocative photo was setting a proper example. However, defenders argued that Larsa had covered her private areas and should be allowed to express herself freely.

Despite the criticism, the controversy surrounding Larsa Pippen’s beach snapshot shows no signs of abating. It continues to fuel discussions on social media about body image, photo editing, and the appropriateness of public displays. The divided online audience, comprised of both fans and critics, offers contrasting views on Larsa’s latest beach escapade.

It remains to be seen whether Larsa Pippen will address the controversy or take a step back from sharing such provocative photos in the future. As the social media storm rages on, her current relationship with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing narrative.