Sophia Pippen Celebrates 15th Birthday With Love From Both Parents

Sophia Pippen, daughter of basketball legend Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen, recently celebrated her 15th birthday with an outpouring of love from both of her parents. Despite their divorce in 2021, Scottie and Larsa came together to express their pride and love for their youngest child.

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram’s stories feature to share a photo of Sophia and herself, captioning it with, “Hbd my love! I couldn’t be more proud of you @sophiapippen33.” The photo captured a proud and happy mother celebrating her daughter’s special day.

Not to be outdone, Scottie Pippen also shared his love for Sophia on Instagram. He posted a photo of her wearing a beautiful black dress with palm trees in the background, and captioned it with, “Happy birthday to my incredible daughter @sophiapippen33! You make every day brighter. Love you more each day!” It is clear that Sophia holds a special place in both of her parents’ hearts.

While the Pippen family celebrates Sophia’s birthday, they also face the financial ramifications of Scottie and Larsa’s divorce. Scottie Pippen’s net worth, which was once estimated at $50 million, has now been reduced to $20 million due to the settlement with Larsa. However, this amount is still sufficient for Scottie to provide for himself and his seven children.

Sophia Pippen’s 15th birthday celebration serves as a reminder that love and family can persevere even in difficult times. Despite their divorce, Scottie and Larsa put their differences aside to show their unwavering support and affection for their daughter. Sophia is undoubtedly the center of their world, and their love for her knows no bounds.