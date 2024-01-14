Larsa Pippen Dreams of a Spectacular Wedding with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan may not be engaged at the moment, but their wedding plans are definitely in the works. The former star of “The Real Housewives of Miami” recently shared her vision for their perfect wedding, describing it as a private, fun, and crazy event.

Their relationship started in an unconventional way, and Larsa can’t help but joke about it, saying, “We should’ve robbed a bank.” Despite the unusual beginning, their bond has grown strong over time. Larsa, who was previously married to Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teammate, and has dated several other NBA players, believes that she and Marcus are a great couple with a lot in common.

However, not everyone is supportive of their relationship. Michael Jordan, Marcus’ father, does not approve, and it is unlikely that he will be present at their wedding. Nevertheless, Larsa is certain that the privacy aspect of their nuptials will not be an issue.

At 49 years old, Larsa is eager to walk down the aisle again, as she revealed, “I feel like I really love being married, and I think that Marcus and I are a great couple. I feel like we’re enjoying our time together and we have so much in common. So I’m hoping [we get married].” Fortunately for Larsa, Marcus’ mother, Juanita, is supportive of their relationship, especially after a thoughtful gift during a difficult time.

While their engagement may not be official yet, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are undoubtedly excited about their future together. As they plan their perfect wedding, they envision a day filled with privacy, fun, and craziness, reflecting the unique journey that brought them together.