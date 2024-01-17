Unconventional Love: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Unite on The Traitors

In a surprising twist on the hit reality TV show “The Traitors,” Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have found a way to bend the rules and communicate with each other despite the ban imposed the production team. The couple, who have been officially dating since January 2023, are competing on the show for a chance to win a hefty prize of $250,000.

The show, known for its intense challenges and high stakes, strictly prohibits contestants from communicating with each other once they have been summoned to their rooms. However, Pippen ingeniously devised a plan to send a secret message to Jordan. “Marcus asked me for a nail file, and I thought, why not include a little something extra?” Pippen revealed on a recent episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami.’ She decided to write “I love you” on a banana and send it along with the requested nail file. Despite the risk of getting caught, the gesture was well received Jordan, who found it “cute.”

Pippen, a former star on “The Real Housewives of Miami,” sought to challenge herself venturing into the world of reality TV once again. She expressed her desire to step out of her comfort zone and explore new opportunities. “I kind of wanted to push myself,” Pippen said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I feel like all the stuff that I’ve done on Bravo has basically been safe, and this was a place that was far unsafe.”

On the other hand, Jordan was drawn to the show his growing admiration for its unique format. “Watching season 1, I kind of got hooked,” he admitted. “And then also I felt like all of the content around the game is strictly focused on the game and it doesn’t dwell too much into your personal life. And so that was a big draw for me.”

As the couple continues to compete on “The Traitors,” their unconventional approach to communication adds an extra layer of excitement to their journey. Will their love and strategic maneuvering help them conquer the challenges and win the coveted prize? Only time will tell.