Winter Fest OC: A Southern California Wonderland

Winter Fest OC is bringing joy and excitement to Costa Mesa, California, as it proudly stakes its claim as the largest winter festival in Southern California. The festival promises a magical experience with a myriad of activities and attractions that are sure to delight visitors of all ages.

From millions of twinkling lights illuminating the festival grounds to the chance to frolic in the snow, Winter Fest OC offers an enchanting winter wonderland. John Moodie, a Costa Mesa resident, captures the essence of the festival, expressing, “Being out here just brings a feeling of happiness and joy.”

One of the main highlights of the festival is its unique ice skating rink. Winter Fest OC’s marketing manager, Hope Guerra, explains that the rink is not just any ordinary ice trail. “Our arctic ice trail is the only one in Southern California that’s its shape,” she reveals. “If you look at it from above, it’s actually a figure 8.” This innovative feature adds to the allure and charm of the festival.

Winter Fest OC extends its festive spirit with a holiday parade that captivates audiences with its colorful floats and cheerful performers. Additionally, attendees can look forward to special events such as the breathtaking countdowns and dazzling firework displays on New Year’s Eve, a cozy Pajama Day on January 1st, honoring Military/First Responders Day on January 3rd, and celebrating Three Kings Day on January 6th.

The excitement and joy of Winter Fest OC can be experienced at the OC Fair & Event Center until January 7th. For more information and to plan your visit, please visit their website at https://www.winterfestoc.com/. Step into this Southern California wonderland and create heartwarming memories that will last a lifetime.