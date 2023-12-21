Sinkhole Engulfs Parking Lot, Business Owners Seek Answers

Summary: A growing sinkhole in a parking lot on Sardis Road has raised concerns among business owners who are facing potential losses and safety hazards. The sinkhole, which started off as a small pothole in July, has since expanded in size, prompting owners to seek answers from their landlord and the construction crew involved in the site.

Business owners in the Sardis Road area are growing increasingly worried about the impact of a sinkhole that continues to expand in their parking lot. What started as a modest 3-foot 3-foot pothole has turned into a significant sinkhole, causing anxiety for businesses operating there.

Ryan Fenton, the owner of 1 on 1 Physical Therapy, expressed his concern over the loss of customers due to the sinkhole. The accessibility issues caused the sinkhole are particularly challenging for patients with mobility difficulties. Fenton is eagerly awaiting answers from both his landlord and the construction crew responsible for addressing the problem.

Dawn Alexander, the owner of Crust Never Sleeps, has witnessed a decline in customers ever since the sinkhole began to grow. The situation has become frustrating and draining for her business, especially on Fridays when they still have to produce products that might not sell due to the sinkhole. Alexander also highlighted the unusual phenomenon of the sinkhole consistently filling with water, even during a drought, leaving her puzzled about its source and potential impact on others.

Efforts to obtain information from the construction project leader, Randy Hansley, were unsuccessful. Hansley acknowledged the challenges of dealing with the constantly filling sinkhole but declined to provide any further details on camera. Additionally, attempts to reach the property owner have been unanswered thus far.

As the sinkhole continues to expand and pose safety risks, business owners remain committed to finding answers and resolving the issue promptly.